Kramer Hickok shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 10th, Hickok went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Hickok had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Hickok's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Hickok hit an approach shot from 238 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 16th, Hickok missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hickok's 99 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.