Kevin Tway shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Kevin Tway hit 1 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 129th at 4 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Tway hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Tway hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 4 over for the round.