Kevin Streelman shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Streelman hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.