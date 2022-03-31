Kevin Chappell shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Chappell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to even for the round.

Chappell had a fantastic chip-in on the 207-yard par-3 seventh. His his second shot went 8 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.