  • Kevin Chappell shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Kevin Chappell makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Chappell goes at flagstick and birdies No. 13 at Valero

