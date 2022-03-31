Kelly Kraft putts himself to an even-par first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Kelly Kraft hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Kelly Kraft chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kraft's 211 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Kraft's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 18 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 347-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Kraft hit his 110 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.