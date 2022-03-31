Keegan Bradley comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Keegan Bradley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bradley finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Keegan Bradley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Keegan Bradley to 2 over for the round.

Bradley hit his tee shot 310 yards to the native area on the 447-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Bradley's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Bradley hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.