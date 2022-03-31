K.H. Lee shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, K.H. Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Lee's 196 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee tee shot went 203 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Lee got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Lee's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.