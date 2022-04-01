Justin Lower shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Justin Lower hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Lower got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Lower's tee shot went 234 yards to the native area, his second shot went 42 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 143 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Lower hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to 2 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Lower's tee shot went 245 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Lower chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 347-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 3 over for the round.