Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Joseph Bramlett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Bramlett tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.