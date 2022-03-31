Jordan Spieth finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Spieth got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.