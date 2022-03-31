Jonas Blixt putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Jonas Blixt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blixt finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Jonas Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jonas Blixt to even-par for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 602-yard par-5 second, Blixt took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and two putting for double bogey. This moved Blixt to 3 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Blixt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Blixt at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Blixt's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Blixt hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.