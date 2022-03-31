John Huh putts well in round one of the Valero Texas Open

John Huh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 second, John Huh hit his 112 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Huh had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Huh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.