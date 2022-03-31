Jimmy Walker shoots 6-over 78 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Jimmy Walker hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 138th at 6 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Walker had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Walker's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Walker hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 602-yard par-5 second, Walker went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his third at the green and had a three-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 3 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, after his drive went to the native area Walker stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Walker hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop his second drive went to trouble having to hit his next out of native area before getting on the green in 3 and finishing with a bogey. This moved Walker to 6 over for the round.