Jim Herman shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Jim Herman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Herman's 94 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herman had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.