Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Vegas's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Vegas's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Vegas chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Vegas had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Vegas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Vegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.