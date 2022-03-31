Jason Day shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Jason Day hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Day's tee shot went 246 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

Day tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Day had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Day's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.