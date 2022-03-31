  • Jared Wolfe shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

    Highlights

    Jared Wolfe sinks a 45-foot birdie putt at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Jared Wolfe makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.