Jared Wolfe shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Jared Wolfe hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolfe to even for the round.

Wolfe got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

Wolfe hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wolfe had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to even for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Wolfe's tee shot went 284 yards to the native area, his second shot went 177 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.