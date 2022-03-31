James Hahn shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, James Hahn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Hahn chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hahn hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 eighth. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.