Jake Kevorkian putts himself to an even-par first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Jake Kevorkian hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kevorkian finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jake Kevorkian hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th. This moved Jake Kevorkian to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kevorkian's 126 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevorkian to even-par for the round.

Kevorkian tee shot went 212 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 12 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 10 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Kevorkian to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kevorkian hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Kevorkian to 1 over for the round.

Kevorkian got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevorkian to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kevorkian hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Kevorkian to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kevorkian chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kevorkian to even for the round.