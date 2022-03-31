J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, J.T. Poston hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Poston's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Poston's 124 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.