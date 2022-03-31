J.J. Spaun shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; and Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Spaun chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Spaun's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Spaun his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Spaun chipped in his third shot from 87 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Spaun's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Spaun had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Spaun's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Spaun's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.