Ian Poulter comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Ian Poulter hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Poulter finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Ian Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ian Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poulter had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Poulter's 102 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Poulter's tee shot went 241 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 12 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Poulter hit his 98 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.