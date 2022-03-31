Hudson Swafford shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Swafford's 143 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Swafford hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Swafford had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Swafford's tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Swafford hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 14th. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.