Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Matsuyama went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Matsuyama had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Matsuyama's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.