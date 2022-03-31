  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 15 at Valero

