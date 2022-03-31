Henrik Stenson shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Henrik Stenson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stenson finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to even for the round.

Stenson tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stenson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stenson had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Stenson's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stenson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.

Stenson got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Stenson's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Stenson had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Stenson hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.