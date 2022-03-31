Henrik Norlander shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Henrik Norlander hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Norlander had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Norlander's 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Norlander hit his 87 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Norlander had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Norlander chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.