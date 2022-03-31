Hayden Buckley shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Hayden Buckley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Buckley had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Buckley's tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Buckley's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Buckley had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Buckley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Buckley's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Buckley got a double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Buckley to 3 over for the round.