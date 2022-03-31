Harry Higgs putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Harry Higgs got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harry Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgs hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 eighth. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgs hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Higgs reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Higgs at 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgs hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.