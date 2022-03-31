6-over 78 by Hank Lebioda in first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 138th at 6 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 11th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Lebioda's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 5 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Lebioda his second shot was a drop and his approach went 118 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 5 over for the round.