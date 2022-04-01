Guido Migliozzi shoots 6-over 78 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Guido Migliozzi hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Migliozzi finished his day tied for 138th at 6 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Migliozzi's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Migliozzi hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Migliozzi to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Migliozzi hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th. This moved Migliozzi to 2 over for the round.

Migliozzi's tee shot went 208 yards to the native area and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 241-yard par-3 13th. This moved Migliozzi to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Migliozzi hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Migliozzi to 4 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Migliozzi's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.