Greyson Sigg shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Greyson Sigg hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Sigg got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Sigg chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 11th, Sigg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Sigg's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Sigg's 109 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Sigg hit his 77 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.