Graeme McDowell shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Graeme McDowell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-5 second, McDowell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, McDowell's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McDowell hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McDowell's 80 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.