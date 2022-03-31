Gary Woodland putts well in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gary Woodland hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Gary Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Woodland's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woodland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.