Garrick Higgo shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Garrick Higgo hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 first, Higgo's tee shot went 317 yards to the native area and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

Higgo his second shot went 46 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.