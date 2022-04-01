Dylan Wu comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Dylan Wu hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Dylan Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dylan Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Wu hit his 84 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Wu went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Wu had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.