Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Frittelli had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Frittelli's 125 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Frittelli had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Frittelli to 2 under for the round.