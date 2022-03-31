Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Doug Ghim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Ghim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ghim hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.