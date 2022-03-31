Doc Redman shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Redman's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Redman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Redman's 135 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Redman's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.