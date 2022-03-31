Denny McCarthy shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Rai; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; and Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, McCarthy had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 15th, McCarthy chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McCarthy's 120 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.