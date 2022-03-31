  • Denny McCarthy shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Denny McCarthy makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy's 19-foot birdie putt at Valero

