Dawie van der Walt shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Dawie van der Walt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, van der Walt's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 347-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, van der Walt hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 first, van der Walt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, van der Walt reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, van der Walt had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.