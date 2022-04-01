  • Davis Riley shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Davis Riley's 24-foot birdie putt from the fringe at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.