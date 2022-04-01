Davis Riley shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Davis Riley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 17th, Riley's 70 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

Riley missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.