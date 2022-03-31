David Skinns shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

David Skinns hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Skinns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Skinns hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Skinns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 fifth, after his drive went to the native area Skinns stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Skinns had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 4 under for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 3 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Skinns hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 4 under for the round.