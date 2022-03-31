6-over 78 by David Lipsky in first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, David Lipsky hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 138th at 6 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Lipsky his second shot went 31 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 15th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Lipsky chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lipsky hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 first, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 4 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lipsky's 182 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 6 over for the round.