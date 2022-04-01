-
-
Danny Lee shoots 3-over 30 in round one of the Valero Texas Open
-
March 31, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 31, 2022
-
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Danny Lee breaks down his swing
Danny Lee breaks down his swing with golf instructor Travis Fulton and explains what he changed to add more distance and speed off the tee.
In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Danny Lee hit 2 of 5 fairways and 4 of 7 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 144th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
-
-