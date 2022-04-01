Danny Lee shoots 3-over 30 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Danny Lee hit 2 of 5 fairways and 4 of 7 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 144th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.