Curtis Thompson shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Curtis Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Thompson hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson tee shot went 183 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 2 over for the round.