Corey Conners shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Corey Conners hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Conners hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Conners's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 11th, Conners reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Conners had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Conners's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Conners's 72 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Conners got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Conners to 2 under for the round.