  • Corey Conners shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners dials in wedge and makes birdie at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.