Chris Kirk rebounds from poor front in first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Chris Kirk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kirk finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 first, Chris Kirk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 15th, after his drive went to the native area Kirk stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Kirk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kirk's 76 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.