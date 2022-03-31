Chez Reavie shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Chez Reavie hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 133rd at 5 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Reavie's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Reavie got a double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reavie to 4 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Reavie had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Reavie's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.