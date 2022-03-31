Chesson Hadley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Hadley got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hadley's 144 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

Hadley his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Hadley hit his 102 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadley had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 15th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.