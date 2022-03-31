  • Charley Hoffman shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Charley Hoffman closes with birdie on No. 18 at Valero

