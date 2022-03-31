Charley Hoffman shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoffman at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoffman had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Hoffman's tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hoffman's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.